Native American Hip Hop Recording Artist xJAEx
xJAEx Debut Single Release,"I Couldn't Do IT"
Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG would like to announce the debut release from Native American Hip Hop recording artist xJAEx. Under special arrangement and agreement, Nitric Records- NEG will be releasing globally xJAEx's debut single I Couldn't Do IT on December 5, 2023. Earlier this year, xJAEx's DIY release set in motion his professional career. Leading to management representation. His single I Couldn't Do IT will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms such as: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, YouTube Music, Tik Tok, Shazam, Deezer, Gracenote, among others.
About xJAEx:
xJAEx is an up-and-coming Native American hip hop artist. On September 3, 2005 at 4:24 Jaeden Warren (xJAEx) was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Being the eldest in a single parent household, Jaeden was forced to grow up quickly. More so than his peers. His growing up experiences in Lubbock, Texas and his Native American heritage fuels the genuineness of his lyrics and writing. Expressed authentically in his songs. Which xJAEx articulates well in his songs Sept. 3rd, 2005 and Amor: Vida, y Muerte.
Heavily influenced by 90's Hip Hop rap. This inspired him to write and record his DIY EP, Book of Madness in June 2023. Within a few months xJAEx caught the ear of NEG in Los Angeles. Leading to management representation. Which has led to his debut release single, I Couldn't Do IT. Thus 2023 saw the launch of xJAE's career. Following the pop musical legacy established by Redbone and others.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
