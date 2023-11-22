Author Tyhesia White’s New Book, “Keddy, The Biggest Little Giggle Bee!!: Adventure Time!!” Follows Keddy and His Friends as They Try to Pick the Perfect Adventure
Recent release “Keddy, The Biggest Little Giggle Bee!!: Adventure Time!!” from Page Publishing author Tyhesia White is a captivating story of a giggle bee named Keddy, who realizes that he's feeling down one day. In order to cheer himself up and not disappoint his friends, Keddy tries to think up the perfect day for them all, combining all their different ideas into one grand adventure.
Sparks, NV, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tyhesia White, an avid sports fan who lives in Nevada and spends most of her time reading, cooking, golfing, and catching her favorite magic shows, has completed her new book “Keddy, The Biggest Little Giggle Bee!!: Adventure Time!!”: a charming story of a giggle bee named Keddy who sets off on a thrilling adventure with his friends to the jungle in order to help cheer him up.
“When we last met Keddy, he made a new friend and saved Giggle Bee Valley,” shares Tyhesia. “He was and still is one of the happiest giggle bees. On his way to school, he was feeling a little down. This is not normal for Keddy! He got an idea, but he needed his friends to make it work. Keddy and his friends go to space and the jungle and take a trip to outer space in search of adventure. Join Keddy and his friends on another amazing adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tyhesia White’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Keddy and all his friends as they use their imaginations to think up incredible adventures and spend hours playing together. With colorful artwork to help bring White’s tale to life, “Keddy, The Biggest Little Giggle Bee!!: Adventure Time!!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them excited for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Keddy, The Biggest Little Giggle Bee!!: Adventure Time!!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
