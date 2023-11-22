Author Tyhesia White’s New Book, “Keddy, The Biggest Little Giggle Bee!!: Adventure Time!!” Follows Keddy and His Friends as They Try to Pick the Perfect Adventure

Recent release “Keddy, The Biggest Little Giggle Bee!!: Adventure Time!!” from Page Publishing author Tyhesia White is a captivating story of a giggle bee named Keddy, who realizes that he's feeling down one day. In order to cheer himself up and not disappoint his friends, Keddy tries to think up the perfect day for them all, combining all their different ideas into one grand adventure.