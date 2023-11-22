Author Lyra Lup Lup’s New Book, "Melody and the Dimension Drifter," Finds the Lup Lups of Stormy Meadows Making a New Friend in Melody, a Mysterious Long-Eared Lup Lup

Recent release “Melody and the Dimension Drifter” from Page Publishing author Lyra Lup Lup is a delightful story that follows the Lup Lups of Stormy Meadows as they welcome a newcomer named Melody into their community. But after they discover Melody is not the only new presence in their midst, the Lup Lups will have to work together to fight back against a brand-new threat to their home.