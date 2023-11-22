Author Lyra Lup Lup’s New Book, "Melody and the Dimension Drifter," Finds the Lup Lups of Stormy Meadows Making a New Friend in Melody, a Mysterious Long-Eared Lup Lup
Recent release “Melody and the Dimension Drifter” from Page Publishing author Lyra Lup Lup is a delightful story that follows the Lup Lups of Stormy Meadows as they welcome a newcomer named Melody into their community. But after they discover Melody is not the only new presence in their midst, the Lup Lups will have to work together to fight back against a brand-new threat to their home.
New York, NY, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lyra Lup Lup, who was born from an egg in the magic nesting grounds of Kingdom Kloud and enjoys traveling the kingdom to learn about the adventures of other Lup Lups, has completed her new book, “Melody and the Dimension Drifter”: a thrilling tale that follows the Lup Lups as they work together to put a stop to a dangerous new enemy while protecting their brand new friend, a mysterious Lup Lup named Melody.
“Samuel the Wise decides to call a very important Stormy Meadows Meeting,” writes Lyra. “But while everyone is gathered around, something very strange begins happening within Sprite Glow Forest. Samuel the Wise quickly goes to check it out and discovers a Long Eared Lup Lup named Melody, who has escaped from the Dimension of Despair. Before long, Tyler, Lemmy (with Pearl), and Kyron befriend her and teach her the true meaning of friendship. However, it soon becomes clear that Melody didn’t come to Stormy Meadows alone. A very dangerous creature called a Dimension Drifter has come as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lyra Lup Lup’s riveting tale will transport readers to the magical world of Stormy Meadows once more to experience this exhilarating adventure as the Lup Lups do everything that they can to defeat the Dimension Drifter and send him packing. Full of excitement and fun, Lyra weaves a captivating tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound, and ready for more enchanting Lup Lup adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Melody and the Dimension Drifter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
