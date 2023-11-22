Author Max Mayweather’s New Book, "Tommy and Peep," is an Adorable Story That Centers Around a Boy and His Chihuahua Who Help Escort a Lost Puppy Back Home
Recent release “Tommy and Peep” from Page Publishing author Max Mayweather is a delightful story of a young boy and his pet chihuahua who share a special bond with each other and love helping others. When they come across a lost puppy in the forest, they do all they can to help bring him back home, while also helping other animals in trouble that they encounter.
New York, NY, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Max Mayweather, who attended El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, and enjoys the outdoors, healthy living, and making and listening to music, has completed his new book, “Tommy and Peep”: a captivating story that follows a young boy named Tommy and his chihuahua Peep as they travel through the forest to help a lost puppy return home, all while helping others along the way.
Mayweather shares, “The book tells the story of a young boy named Tommy and his chihuahua best friend, Peep. Together they go on various adventures and explore the outdoors. They come across a lost puppy and decide to help him find his way home. As they journey through the forest, they encounter different animals who offer to help them. Tommy and Peep also help other animals they come across, such as freeing a bird caught in a vine and untangling a duckling from reeds. They continue on their journey, facing obstacles such as crossing a river and climbing steep hills. Eventually, they arrive at the doorstep of the lost puppy’s home.”
Published by Page Publishing, Max Mayweather’s engaging tale is a thrilling adventure that explores the importance of helping others in need, as well as being brave in the face of danger and using one’s problem-solving skills to find solutions to difficult problems that might arise in life. With vibrant, colorful illustrations to help bring Mayweather’s tale to life, “Tommy and Peep” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this exciting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tommy and Peep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
