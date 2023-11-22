Arturo Montero’s New Book, "El Pacto," is a Fascinating Tale of Salvation
Recent release “El Pacto” from Page Publishing author Arturo Montero is a beguiling read that follows a mother who will do everything to save her daughter and end a long-standing pact with the devil.
Orlando, FL, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arturo Montero, a dedicated Christian, has completed his new book, “El Pacto”: an interesting narrative that began in 1817 where a mother who sealed a deal with the devil. In exchange for a comfortable life, the first-born daughters of their family must be sacrificed.
Decades later, a pair of mother and daughter begin to see both angels and demons. Things start to get complicated as they run into Los Angeles and meet Rosa.
Published by Page Publishing, Arturo Montero’s page-turning story highlights how angels and demons intercede in the affairs of mankind.
In a nutshell, El Pacto is a tale of two mothers who had the same desperation but had chosen different means.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “El Pacto” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
