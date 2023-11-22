Author Laurel Elizabeth Hilliker, PhD, FT’s New Book, “Grief-Stricken: Stories of Altered Loss in a Pandemic Haze,” Explores Grieving in a Post-Pandemic World

Recent release “Grief-Stricken: Stories of Altered Loss in a Pandemic Haze” from Covenant Books author Laurel Elizabeth Hilliker, PhD, FT weaves together pieces of painful grief narratives as they are still being constructed by those most impacted, namely the chief mourners. Joys and challenges are shared as the author and her family learn to process the multiple trials that 2020 presented.