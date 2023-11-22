Author Curtis Luster Sr.’s New Book, "The Book of Courage," Documents the Author's Second Chance at an Education After Being Unable to Prioritize One in His Youth

Recent release “The Book of Courage: I Woke Up When I Supposed to Be Asleep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Curtis Luster Sr. is a powerful autobiographical tale documenting the various challenges the author has been forced to endure throughout his life that offset his education and how his desire and determination helped him to overcome it all.