Author Curtis Luster Sr.’s New Book, "The Book of Courage," Documents the Author's Second Chance at an Education After Being Unable to Prioritize One in His Youth
Recent release “The Book of Courage: I Woke Up When I Supposed to Be Asleep” from Newman Springs Publishing author Curtis Luster Sr. is a powerful autobiographical tale documenting the various challenges the author has been forced to endure throughout his life that offset his education and how his desire and determination helped him to overcome it all.
Phoenix, AZ, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curtis Luster Sr. has completed his new book, “The Book of Courage: I Woke Up When I Supposed to Be Asleep”: a gripping memoir that follows the author through his lived experiences, and the struggles he faced that forced him to forgo the education he wanted in order to survive.
“‘The Book of Courage’ is a true story of a young black boy growing up in the Midwest,” writes Curtis. “His education was put on the back burner at a young age; instant survival was how he navigated through life. Hello! My name is Mr. Luster.
“I learned to choose between school and surviving the real world, quickly. I wanted to learn in school with other children. Unfortunately, an unfair school system looked solely at the competence of young black boys in sports rather than our capability of learning academically.
“Consequently, I read and wrote at a middle school level and was placed into high school. I struggled with classes but played sports well. Therefore, I advanced to the following grade. I am thankful to God for a second chance to get an education by participating in an adult literacy program, the experience, and through the exceptional staff who showed confidence, patience, and tremendous skills in working with my needs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Curtis Luster Sr.’s enthralling tale will take readers along on the tumultuous and difficult road the author has been forced to walk and allow them to discover how he rose above life’s trials with the help and support of those around him, as well as with his own tenacity and perseverance. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Curtis weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Book of Courage: I Woke Up When I Supposed to Be Asleep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘The Book of Courage’ is a true story of a young black boy growing up in the Midwest,” writes Curtis. “His education was put on the back burner at a young age; instant survival was how he navigated through life. Hello! My name is Mr. Luster.
“I learned to choose between school and surviving the real world, quickly. I wanted to learn in school with other children. Unfortunately, an unfair school system looked solely at the competence of young black boys in sports rather than our capability of learning academically.
“Consequently, I read and wrote at a middle school level and was placed into high school. I struggled with classes but played sports well. Therefore, I advanced to the following grade. I am thankful to God for a second chance to get an education by participating in an adult literacy program, the experience, and through the exceptional staff who showed confidence, patience, and tremendous skills in working with my needs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Curtis Luster Sr.’s enthralling tale will take readers along on the tumultuous and difficult road the author has been forced to walk and allow them to discover how he rose above life’s trials with the help and support of those around him, as well as with his own tenacity and perseverance. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Curtis weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Book of Courage: I Woke Up When I Supposed to Be Asleep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories