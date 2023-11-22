Author Branson Criddle’s New Book, "The Pumpkin Patch," is an Adorable Story That Follows a Farmer Who Sells the Pumpkins He Raises to Buy New Equipment for His Farm

Recent release “The Pumpkin Patch” from Newman Springs Publishing author Branson Criddle is a charming story about a farmer who runs a pumpkin patch and loves raising pumpkins. After selling off his most recent harvest, the farmer decides to put his money to good use and invest it in a new tool that will help make farming much easier.