Author Branson Criddle’s New Book, "The Pumpkin Patch," is an Adorable Story That Follows a Farmer Who Sells the Pumpkins He Raises to Buy New Equipment for His Farm
Recent release “The Pumpkin Patch” from Newman Springs Publishing author Branson Criddle is a charming story about a farmer who runs a pumpkin patch and loves raising pumpkins. After selling off his most recent harvest, the farmer decides to put his money to good use and invest it in a new tool that will help make farming much easier.
New York, NY, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Branson Criddle, an eleven-year-old author who loves to write and hopes to one day publish a novel about one of his passions, Bigfoot, has completed his new book, “The Pumpkin Patch”: a delightful story all about the adventures of a farmer and the hard work he puts into raising his pumpkins.
Criddle writes, “‘The Pumpkin Patch’ is about a farmer who plants seeds and turns them into pumpkins! He loves pumpkins and sells them to buy farm equipment.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Branson Criddle’s engaging tale was originally inspired by the author’s family, which is composed of small pumpkin farmers. With colorful artwork to help bring his story to life, Criddle weaves an entertaining story that invites readers to see what the life of a pumpkin farmer is like, and all the hard work that goes into raising a pumpkin patch.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Pumpkin Patch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
