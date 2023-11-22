Stefana Murphy’s New Book, “Finding a Curly Q: The Adventures of Sasha,” Follows a Curious Dog Who Searches High and Low to Find Out What a "Curly Q" is
Wichita, KS, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stefana Murphy, who loves photography, fishing, and camping, has completed her most recent book, “Finding a Curly Q: The Adventures of Sasha”: a charming story of a dog named Sasha who goes off on a thrilling journey to discover the truth behind the mysterious “Curly Q,” asking a variety of friends along the way for their help.
“Follow along as Sasha takes off on an adventure, trying to figure out what a curly Q is and making new friends along the way,” writes Stefana. “So come along; go on this adventure with her and see how different and unique she is.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stefana Murphy’s book is an adorable tale inspired by the author’s desire to help young readers know that there is nothing wrong with being different or unique, just like Sasha. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Stefana’s tale to life, “Finding a Curly Q” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this magical tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Finding a Curly Q: The Adventures of Sasha” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Follow along as Sasha takes off on an adventure, trying to figure out what a curly Q is and making new friends along the way,” writes Stefana. “So come along; go on this adventure with her and see how different and unique she is.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stefana Murphy’s book is an adorable tale inspired by the author’s desire to help young readers know that there is nothing wrong with being different or unique, just like Sasha. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Stefana’s tale to life, “Finding a Curly Q” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this magical tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Finding a Curly Q: The Adventures of Sasha” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories