Sanchia Gayle’s Newly Released “Fulfill the Dream: Life Lessons from Pursuing a PhD” is a Thought-Provoking Resource for Rediscovering One’s Path
“Fulfill the Dream: Life Lessons from Pursuing a PhD” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sanchia Gayle is an empowering message of one’s inherent talents, worth, and destiny as the author reflects on her own journey to finding the spark that God provided.
New York, NY, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fulfill the Dream: Life Lessons from Pursuing a PhD”: a helpful motivational that will challenge readers to a new perspective. “Fulfill the Dream: Life Lessons from Pursuing a PhD” is the creation of published author Sanchia Gayle, a native of Jamaica who now resides in New York City.
Sanchia Gayle shares, “Have you done everything the world told you? You got the degree, a great job, and even the family you wanted. Yet you still feel unsatisfied or unfulfilled? Do you feel like you have more to give but do not know what to do? It is time to fulfill that dream that God gave you. Maybe you are in the middle of fulfilling that dream, but you feel stuck, burnt out, or that you want to give up. It is not too late. You can still fulfill that dream.
“In this book, Dr. Sanchia Gayle analyzed her experiences against the Word of God. She shares insights about the life lessons learned while on her journey to pursuing her deepest childhood dreams. She describes how to determine if the dream is worth going after, what it takes to get to the dream, how to fulfill the dream, and how to tear down barriers that may stop you from fulfilling that dream.
“That idea, goal, or dream that is haunting you could be a call from God. Begin the journey of rediscovering your true self. Fulfill the dream. Find the place you were meant to be. You are wonderfully and uniquely made to love God, love people, and do the good works He prepared for you to do. Do not settle. Be all that you were created to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sanchia Gayle’s new book encourages readers in the pursuit of discovering what God truly has in store for them.
Consumers can purchase “Fulfill the Dream: Life Lessons from Pursuing a PhD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fulfill the Dream: Life Lessons from Pursuing a PhD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
