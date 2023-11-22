David Holsted’s Newly Released "Know and Understand Jesus: The Life and Instruction of Jesus" is an Educational Resource for Students of the Bible
“Know and Understand Jesus: The Life and Instruction of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Holsted is a helpful tool for anyone seeking to better understand and answer key questions regarding Christ.
Edmond, OK, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Know and Understand Jesus: The Life and Instruction of Jesus”: an inspiring study of key scripture. “Know and Understand Jesus: The Life and Instruction of Jesus” is the creation of published author David Holsted.
Holsted shares, “Who is Jesus? This question about the identity of Jesus is the defining question of Christianity. It is asked time and again throughout the Gospel accounts. It is asked by the Jewish crowds, by their religious leaders, by Herod Antipas, by Pontius Pilate, by John the Baptist and by Jesus’ own disciples. Jesus asked His disciples, 'Who do you say I am?' and the question remains relevant through all of history. In fact, it is the most important question each of us will ever ask and answer.
“In order that we may answer this question, the Gospel accounts provide a large volume of information on Jesus’ identity—much of which comes directly from words that Jesus spoke. What better way to learn about Jesus than to study about His life and instruction, as told by people who knew Him, lived with Him, walked with Him, and were taught by Him. The Gospel accounts and this study are centered around the question about the identity of Jesus.
“My previous study of the Old Testament, Understand the Old Testament: The Story Jesus Completes. The Promise Jesus Fulfills, emphasizes how Jesus is revealed in the Old Testament. This study continues to focus on Jesus as revealed in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. This study follows a chronological path through the Gospel accounts. I love how the stories fit together and provide flow and context to enhance our understanding of the message. I believe this kind of study allows us to see a more complete picture. In this study, we get the opportunity to compare and contrast how the different Gospel accounts tell a story. It is also easier to remember what Jesus said and did when it is in the context of the story of His life. You may be surprised how well the Gospel accounts can be synchronized and placed in order. The Gospel accounts use connecting words (then, next, at that time, while, after that) that indicate chronological order. There are also time markers in the Gospel accounts. When we pay attention to these markers, we can see the story as it unfolds.
“Another goal of this study is to provide information on the Jewish and Roman cultures in which the accounts take place. When we add context to our study of scripture, we gain a better understanding of its message.
“Through our study of the Gospel accounts, we will see how Jesus answered many of our questions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Holsted’s new book presents an articulate and carefully presented study guide that is helpful for personal and group discussion.
Consumers can purchase “Know and Understand Jesus: The Life and Instruction of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Know and Understand Jesus: The Life and Instruction of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
