Edith Lee Chestnut’s Newly Released “The Two Gospels: A Simple Guide to Understanding God’s Plan” is a Helpful Resource for Students of the Bible
“The Two Gospels: A Simple Guide to Understanding God’s Plan” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edith Lee Chestnut is an articulate and clear biblical study that aids readers of any background in finding a deeper understanding of God’s word.
Goldsboro, NC, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Two Gospels: A Simple Guide to Understanding God’s Plan”: a thoughtful acknowledgment of the complexity of traditional scripture. “The Two Gospels: A Simple Guide to Understanding God’s Plan” is the creation of published author Edith Lee Chestnut.
Chestnut shares, “The Bible is a simple story told in a complex way. For anyone who has been intimidated at the thought of reading the entire Bible from beginning to end, this book should make that story easier to understand. Ancient biblical storytelling and symbolism are explained in clear, simple, everyday language to make the meaning easier for anyone to comprehend.
“The entire Bible was written so that everyone can know God’s plan and how it has changed through the ages in response to the actions of mankind. Every book in the Bible is written for everyone to increase their learning and understanding, but not every book is written to everyone, and we must learn how to divide God’s Word to understand what is relevant for today. 'Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.' (2 Tim. 2:15, emphasis added). This book will give you a basic understanding of the Bible and will teach you how to divide God’s Word to make studying easier and less confusing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edith Lee Chestnut’s new book will empower anyone seeking closeness with God whether they be new or established believers.
Consumers can purchase “The Two Gospels: A Simple Guide to Understanding God’s Plan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Two Gospels: A Simple Guide to Understanding God’s Plan,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
