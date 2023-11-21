Put an Angel in Your Stocking This Christmas
Award-winning local author, Gerry McCullough, is about to release her 4th Angel Murphy thriller, "Angel on Guard."
Belfast, United Kingdom, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angeline Murphy – "Angel to her friends, devil to her enemies" – is a feisty wee Belfast girl who works for the local BBC.
She meets a young Polish girl – Elena – near the City Hall. Elena desperately needs help – she has been enticed over from Poland by the promise of a job, to find herself, instead, being used by people traffickers. Angel is soon on a trail which eventually takes her to the city of Krakow, Poland.
Born and brought up in north Belfast, a graduate of QUB, Gerry McCullough has a distinguished reputation as a successful short story writer – with more than 130 stories, poems and articles published in magazines and many anthologies, in Ireland, UK and USA – and on BBC Radio.
In 2005 she won the Cuírt International Literary Award in Galway for her short story, Primroses, was shortlisted for the 2008 Brian Moore Award, (Belfast), commended in the 2009 Sean O’Faolain Award, (Cork), and won the Bangor Poetry Award in 2016.
Angel on Guard is currently on Amazon.com’s Hot New Releases chart (#9) for Northern Irish Crime, (also in Irish Crime)
This, Gerry’s 12th novel, follows on the success of Belfast Girls, Danger Danger, Johnny McClintock’s WAR, Roundabout and the previous Angel titles. She has also released seven collections of Irish short stories.
Gerry is married to author and Media Producer, Raymond McCullough, has four adult children and currently lives in a converted stone barn in the heart of Co. Down.
Says Gerry of "Angel on Guard", “Like Angel, I was horrified when I learned that people trafficking went on in Belfast, so I decided to write about it – this book is the result!”
Previous Angel reviews:
“Angel's tough, she doesn't compromise when it comes to setting wrongs right … fast-paced, brilliantly plotted." -Soooz Burke (Amazon.co.uk)
"another page turner that kept me reading until I finished it" -Ann E. (Amazon.com)
Paperback/Kindle editions available on Amazon
Angel on Guard cover photo:
Photos of Gerry, PDF or Kindle copies and additional info. available by request:
Gerry McCullough fan page also on FaceBook
Tel. 07871 427070
Contact
Raymond McCullough
http://www.gerrymccullough.com
other photos available from: info@preciousoil.com
