Toolagen's CEO Amar Galla to Inspire at London Business Show with Keynote on Building Tech Startups as a Non-Technical Founder
Toolagen, a prominent Digital Transformation consultancy, announces CEO Amar Galla's session on "Building Your Tech Startup as a Non-Technical Founder" at the London Business Show, Europe's largest business exhibition. The event underscores Toolagen's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and showcasing groundbreaking Digital Transformation solutions at their exhibition stand.
Redhill, United Kingdom, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Toolagen, a leading Digital Transformation consultancy (https://www.toolagen.com/), is set to elevate its presence at the London Business Show, Europe's largest business exhibition, with Founder and CEO Amar Galla delivering a keynote speech on the pivotal topic, "Building Your Tech Startup as a Non-Technical Founder." The event is scheduled to take place on 23 November at ExCeL London at 13:15 PM. Toolagen's participation is poised to showcase its expertise in driving Digital Transformation and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.
Amar Galla, a prominent expert in the technology sector, will share invaluable insights garnered from his extensive experience steering Toolagen to the forefront of the Digital Transformation landscape. His speech aims to resonate with non-technical founders aspiring to navigate the intricate path of launching and growing a tech startup.
"As an experienced consultant, I understand the unique challenges that come with building a tech startup. I am excited to share my journey and insights at the London Business Show, an event that celebrates innovation and entrepreneurial excellence," remarked Mr. Galla. "Toolagen's commitment to Digital Transformation aligns with the show's ethos, and we look forward to engaging with like-minded professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders."
Toolagen invites attendees to visit their exhibition stand at B1174 during the London Business Show, offering a firsthand look at the consultancy's groundbreaking Digital Transformation solutions.
