Toolagen's CEO Amar Galla to Inspire at London Business Show with Keynote on Building Tech Startups as a Non-Technical Founder

Toolagen, a prominent Digital Transformation consultancy, announces CEO Amar Galla's session on "Building Your Tech Startup as a Non-Technical Founder" at the London Business Show, Europe's largest business exhibition. The event underscores Toolagen's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and showcasing groundbreaking Digital Transformation solutions at their exhibition stand.