IBQMI®: Unveiling a Revolutionary News Publishing Platform for Guest Authors

Cheyenne, WY, November 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- In an industry-first initiative, IBQMI®, a globally recognized leader in professional certifications, has launched an innovative News Publishing Platform for guest authors. This groundbreaking feature will allow professionals to share their industry-specific insights and thought leadership with a global audience, revolutionizing the way knowledge is disseminated in the business and IT sectors.Understanding the critical role of continuous learning and upskilling in today's rapidly evolving industries, IBQMI® has designed this platform to offer numerous benefits to the authors, including increased exposure, networking opportunities, professional development, and a unique chance to contribute to knowledge sharing on an international scale.The new submission packages on the IBQMI® News Publishing Platform include a One-Time Submission Package priced at $100 and a Premium Subscription Package at $120 per month. These packages are meticulously designed to provide authors with priority access, advanced features, and a robust platform to share their expertise.Ken Davis, Managing Director USA at IBQMI®, has expressed his enthusiasm about these offerings. "We aim to revolutionize industry norms by creating a platform where professionals can contribute their insights, engage in meaningful discussions, and gain international recognition. The submission packages we have developed are a testament to this commitment," he stated.This initiative underscores IBQMI®'s unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and thought leadership. By providing a powerful platform for authors to amplify their voices, IBQMI® reinforces its position as an authoritative force in the realm of business and IT certification.In alignment with our mission to shape the future of various sectors through knowledge-based empowerment, we invite authors from diverse backgrounds to submit their original articles. We welcome a wide range of topics, including but not limited to project management, quality assurance, agile methodologies, and business analysis.Join them in this transformative journey by submitting your articles today at https://contact.ibqmi.org/ibqmi-newsflash-submission and showcase your expertise to a global audience.About IBQMI®:IBQMI® is an internationally recognized leader in professional certifications, empowering individuals worldwide to excel in their respective industries. With a relentless commitment to excellence and an unwavering focus on delivering industry-specific knowledge, IBQMI® offers a comprehensive range of certifications designed to enhance professional growth and drive success.