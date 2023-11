Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of Hey! It’s Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!" by AK Cooper-Elliot

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Hey! It’s Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!"Lilly Everlea, the intrepid young detective, returns for more captivating adventures in three new mysteries.Lilly and The Nutcracker SoldiersWhen Lilly and her loyal butler attend choir practice for the Christmas carol concert, Mrs Lemming has mysterious news - her six-foot Nutcracker dolls come to life at night and appear in different places throughout the house. When Lilly and Mr Meadows become snowed in at Mrs. Lemming's home, Lilly must uncover the truth about the dolls' nocturnal activities. As she investigates, she spies a vital clue that could unravel the puzzle.Lilly and Mr. Meadows’s Christmas StockingDays before Christmas, Lilly notices Mr Meadows secretly wandering the house at night, clutching a pineapple-shaped Christmas stocking and she vows to find out why. While Everlea House buzzes with festive preparations, Lilly's determination to uncover the truth reveals some heartwarming events surrounding the magical Spirit of Christmas, not even Lilly’s famed powers of detection could have prepared her for.Lilly and Mrs. Knott’s Missing MarshmallowsAs New Year's Eve approaches, Terrance, Lilly's inventive friend, creates blackcurrant marshmallows, which Knotty's Ice Cream Parlour eagerly orders. However, when the marshmallows start to disappear, Lilly and her companion Emily Knott set a clever trap. With her new detective kit, a Christmas gift from her father, Lilly seeks to reveal the culprit and solve the case of the missing marshmallows."Hey! It’s Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 102 pagesISBN-13: 9781800946712 and 9781800946828Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.58 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CNFY5CHZAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/LE3Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Also in The Lilly Everlea SeriesHey! It's Me! It's Lilly EverleaISBN 9781915889805Published 2023Hey! It's Me Again! It's Lilly EverleaISBN 9781800946125 and 9781800946415Published 2023About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002