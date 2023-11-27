Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of Hey! It’s Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!" by AK Cooper-Elliot
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Hey! It’s Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!" a children’s detective mystery book from The Lilly Everlea Series by AK Cooper-Elliot.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Hey! It’s Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!"
Lilly Everlea, the intrepid young detective, returns for more captivating adventures in three new mysteries.
Lilly and The Nutcracker Soldiers
When Lilly and her loyal butler attend choir practice for the Christmas carol concert, Mrs Lemming has mysterious news - her six-foot Nutcracker dolls come to life at night and appear in different places throughout the house. When Lilly and Mr Meadows become snowed in at Mrs. Lemming's home, Lilly must uncover the truth about the dolls' nocturnal activities. As she investigates, she spies a vital clue that could unravel the puzzle.
Lilly and Mr. Meadows’s Christmas Stocking
Days before Christmas, Lilly notices Mr Meadows secretly wandering the house at night, clutching a pineapple-shaped Christmas stocking and she vows to find out why. While Everlea House buzzes with festive preparations, Lilly's determination to uncover the truth reveals some heartwarming events surrounding the magical Spirit of Christmas, not even Lilly’s famed powers of detection could have prepared her for.
Lilly and Mrs. Knott’s Missing Marshmallows
As New Year's Eve approaches, Terrance, Lilly's inventive friend, creates blackcurrant marshmallows, which Knotty's Ice Cream Parlour eagerly orders. However, when the marshmallows start to disappear, Lilly and her companion Emily Knott set a clever trap. With her new detective kit, a Christmas gift from her father, Lilly seeks to reveal the culprit and solve the case of the missing marshmallows.
"Hey! It’s Me, Lilly Everlea. I’m Here Again!" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 102 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946712 and 9781800946828
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.58 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CNFY5CHZ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LE3
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Also in The Lilly Everlea Series
Hey! It's Me! It's Lilly Everlea
ISBN 9781915889805
Published 2023
Hey! It's Me Again! It's Lilly Everlea
ISBN 9781800946125 and 9781800946415
Published 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
