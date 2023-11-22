Loveforce International Releases New Music from Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, and Ami Cannon
On Friday, November 24, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles by its three top-selling solo recording artists.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 24, Loveforce International will release new music on its three top-selling solo artists. One will be a Jazz-tinged Soul-Pop quiet storm by Billy Ray Charles. Another will be a Rock song by Honey Davis. A Third will be a theatrical Pop song by Ami Cannon.
The new Digital Music Single release by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “You’re Such A Quiet Storm.” It is a Soul-Pop vocal with some Jazz instrumentation and Jazz elements in its arrangement. Lyrically, the song is a romantic tribute to a woman’s ability to stay cool and calm despite the storms of life swirling all around her. The release is an attempt to blend two genres of music that Billy Ray loves, creating a sort of fusion.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “I Surrender.” The instrumentation is simple with just an acoustic guitar, a harmonica, and a single drum played with a drum brush. The lyrics compare a life of performing with life itself. Both have similar issues including risking embarrassment, performance anxiety, and dream deferment.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Let’s Rock.” It is an upbeat Rock Instrumental. It is meant to stimulate a positive feeling of satisfaction in the listener. It aspires to be the type of song people can listen to listen to whether they are driving, walking, or just chilling with friends.
“Jazz-tinged Soul-Pop, catchy Rock Instrumentals, and Theatrical Pop with subtle instrumentation and profound comparisons are the themes offered by our three top-selling solo artists this week.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. ‘So whether you are looking for a quiet storm, feel you have a life like a performer or just want to hear some upbeat Rock music, we’ve got you covered,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
