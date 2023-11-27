Author Cathy Ulmer’s New Book, “Christian ABC's for You and Me,” is a Delightful Journey That Highlights Different Christian Beliefs and Principles Found Within the Bible

Recent release “Christian ABC's for You and Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cathy Ulmer is a captivating and educational tale designed to help young readers discover different facets of Christianity and stories from the Bible in a fun and engaging poem. From Adam to Zion, each letter of the alphabet will explore exciting concepts that will bring God’s Holy Scripture to life.