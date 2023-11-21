Tonia Decosimo, Founder of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Featured on Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” Tonight
Manhasset, NY, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Founder Tonia DeCosimo will appear as the “Primary Guest” on Bravo’s hit show, “Below Deck Mediterranean” tonight. P.O.W.E.R. is a women’s empowerment/networking organization that publishes a magazine and website featuring women professionals in over 100 different industries including celebrities and everyday hard-working women.
“Below Deck Mediterranean” is an American reality TV series set upon a yacht that follows the drama that ensues amongst Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew members as they sail the high seas. DeCosimo is the primary guest on this week’s episode and was a first-hand witness to the hard work and behind-the-scenes antics that took place during her 3 day cruise.
“Cruising the breathtaking Italian Riviera with a group of empowering women was incredible,” said DeCosimo. “We all enjoyed our experience although there were some hiccups and disappointments along the way. Overall, it was an adventure of a lifetime and we gained tremendous respect for the crew. Watching what they do on a daily basis to keep things running smoothly for their passengers is no easy task.
DeCosimo was not privy to the final edited version of the episode and is anxious to see what drama will unfold from her voyage footage. “Our group did have some funny and potentially embarrassing moments, and I am curious to see how they will be portrayed,” laughs DeCosimo.
Regardless of the hijinks onboard, DeCosimo holds great regard for Captain Sandy who always manages to keep her cool during even the most difficult situations. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine featured Captain Sandy on the cover of its summer 2023 issue, selecting her for her perfect representation of a powerful woman who has broken the glass ceiling in an industry dominated by men.
“Captain Sandy embodies everything that P.O.W.E.R. represents – she is a woman who has persevered in a male-dominated field, exhibits impeccable leadership, and stands up for what she believes in.”
For more information about P.O.W.E.R. Magazine or joining P.O.W.E.R., visit www.powerwoe.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition, obtain knowledge, and form successful business contacts.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
