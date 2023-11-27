Dr. Increase’s Newly Released “The Darkest Path from Failure to Victory” is a Compelling Testimony to the Power of God’s Grace and Offered Strength
“The Darkest Path from Failure to Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Increase is a touching reflection on a key moment in the author’s personal and spiritual journey that held immeasurable lessons amid heartbreaking sorrows.
New York, NY, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Darkest Path from Failure to Victory”: a potent reminder of the challenges that often lead to unexpected growth. “The Darkest Path from Failure to Victory” is the creation of published author Dr. Increase, who was born in Norfolk, Virginia. She was raised in a three-generation household of women, with her great-grandmother Hattie Mae as the matriarch. As the oldest girl of the fourth generation herself, Dr. Increase was taught the foundations and principles of serving Christ and others at an early age. She is a graduate of Maury High School and an alumna of Clark Summit University. Dr. Increase is a mother of two, Abigail and Avery. She lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is the oldest of three. Her brother Michael lives in Richmond, and her brother Joseph in Virginia Beach.
Dr. Increase shares, “Life is a journey, and most people with the brightest lives began theirs on the darkest paths. Even though many tread uncertain paths, only a few who secure divine help can complete their journey. I don’t know where you are on the road to victory, on the path to success, and the grand adventures of life’s ups and downs. I have found that there’s no mountain too high, valley too low, or destination too far for divine help—the help that I’ve enjoyed up until now. God is intentional in everything he does.
“Therefore I invite you on a journey through one of the darkest paths of my life. On my journey, I encountered peaks that caused me to stumble, valleys I had to fall on my knees and crawl through, mountains that God had to carry me over, and even rivers that tried to drown me. For it required the loss of so-called friends, relatives, and even my youngest child. But even after suffering great loss, there is tremendous victory.
“In truth, it is a path that could only be traveled by one—a narrow and uncertain terrain; a journey I am yet to complete. But as you tag along on this adventure, I have a question: Would you trust God even when you can’t trace him? Do you even know what it means?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Increase’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the impactful message found within.
Consumers can purchase “The Darkest Path from Failure to Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Darkest Path from Failure to Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
