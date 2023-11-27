Frankie Miller’s Newly Released “Focused Faith: Keeping Your Faith In God When Life Has Gone Wrong” is a Message of Empowerment and Determination
“Focused Faith: Keeping Your Faith In God When Life Has Gone Wrong” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frankie Miller is a thoughtful collection of reflections and advice on how to approach life’s challenges through complete trust in God.
Virginia Beach, VA, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Focused Faith: Keeping Your Faith In God When Life Has Gone Wrong”: a powerful testimony paired with relevant scripture. “Focused Faith: Keeping Your Faith In God When Life Has Gone Wrong” is the creation of published author Frankie Miller.
Miller shares, “When you open this book, you will find and discover that you aren’t just reading, but you’re on a lifetime journey with God, through his Son Jesus Christ! You are walking out your Christian faith through the eyes of an everyday believer. You will discover how he responded to the various trials of everyday life, which affect us all. You will also discover how through the Bible, applied to everyday struggles, can change how you perceive a situation and also change your situation.
“The Bible declares in John chapter 1 verses 1–5, 'In the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him, and without him nothing was made that was made. In him was life and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it.' This scripture simply means that when you apply scripture to your everyday problems, through prayer, then you’re putting God in your situation because he is his word. Hopefully, while reading this book, you will be inspired to walk with faith and not by sight.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frankie Miller’s new book takes readers on a deeply personal journey of personal and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Focused Faith: Keeping Your Faith In God When Life Has Gone Wrong” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Focused Faith: Keeping Your Faith In God When Life Has Gone Wrong,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
