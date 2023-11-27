Irene Milow’s New Book, “Who Killed The Salls,” Centers Around a Detective's Investigation Into a Horrific Murder as She Herself Becomes the Killer's Next Target
Wesetminster, CO, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Irene Milow, who finds enjoyment and passion in the creative side of writing, has completed her most recent book, “Who Killed The Salls”: a captivating thriller that follows a detective’s search for the truth after a family is brutally murdered, and the clues begin to point towards an unlikely suspect.
“Home robbery? This is an unlikely story of a family of five murdered in cold blood,” writes Milow. “The only witness Detective Emma Carrs has to work with is a ten-year-old girl named Z Sall, who survives the attack but doesn’t remember much. As Carrs dig deeper into the case, she notices the first responding officer, Cole Jane, being very shady. Could the police be involved in the family murder? As Carrs gets closer to the real truth, the killer starts turning his attention to her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Irene Milow’s book is a compelling mystery that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Detective Carrs encounters shocking twists and hidden truths come to light. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Carrs will stop at nothing to uncover the truth, but will she manage to do so, or will she find herself becoming the next victim?
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Who Killed The Salls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Home robbery? This is an unlikely story of a family of five murdered in cold blood,” writes Milow. “The only witness Detective Emma Carrs has to work with is a ten-year-old girl named Z Sall, who survives the attack but doesn’t remember much. As Carrs dig deeper into the case, she notices the first responding officer, Cole Jane, being very shady. Could the police be involved in the family murder? As Carrs gets closer to the real truth, the killer starts turning his attention to her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Irene Milow’s book is a compelling mystery that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Detective Carrs encounters shocking twists and hidden truths come to light. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Carrs will stop at nothing to uncover the truth, but will she manage to do so, or will she find herself becoming the next victim?
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Who Killed The Salls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories