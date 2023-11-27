Heather B’s New Book, "Living on the Edge of a Scalpel," is a Powerful Story of Grief and Acceptance in the Face of Insurmountable Odds and Countless Trials
New York, NY, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books’ author Heather B, a registered nurse and Christian lay counselor, has completed her most recent book, “Living on the Edge of a Scalpel”: a gripping memoir that explores the author’s loss, heartache, pain, and her experiences with medical issues that helped her to understand how to break the cycle of grief in her life.
Author Heather B’s true passion is to educate and advocate for the marginalized, the unheard, and the “invisible” members of society. She is very active in her church, and currently serves as the family life director and director of disabilities ministry. Heather also serves as the internet ministry co-director, along with her husband.
After years of hearing that she was an inspiration to family and friends, author Heather B decided to strive to inspire a larger audience by writing. Citing a lifetime of personal experiences, she gives her readers an inside look at her world living with Sickle Cell Anemia. The author shares that the only way she has learned to accept each situation she has had to endure was to allow herself time to grieve and knows that the only way to find lasting peace in the midst of life’s many storms may require going through the grief cycle over and over again. The words of Maya Angelou resonate with Heather: “I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Heather B’s book is a compelling read that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on her story of overcoming the tests that life placed in her path. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Heather weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to encourage and resonate with readers facing similar situations, remaining with them long after its powerful conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Living on the Edge of a Scalpel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Readers will also be able to purchase an audiobook version, coming soon, spring 2024.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
