Author Christopher Gardner’s New Book, "Rebar," is a Fascinating Story of Two Geographers Who Are Sent on a Life Changing Trip in Order to Research Antipodes

Recent release “Rebar” from Page Publishing author Christopher Gardner follows two geographers, Chris and April, who are paired up on a research mission to investigate the phenomenon of antipodes. Traveling around the world to complete their research, Chris and April will not only have to juggle their professional obligations but sort through their interpersonal issues as exes.