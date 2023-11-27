Author Jamie Munos’s New Book, "Hobby for Readers," Shares Short Stories About Politics and Sex to Offer an Understanding of American Fiction
Recent release “Hobby for Readers” from Page Publishing author Jamie Munos is a collection of short stories designed to spark an interest in reading as a hobby, featuring a wide array of stories and themes.
Chicago, IL, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jamie Munos, who was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, in 1984 in Beautiful Sight Colony located in the city of León, has completed her new book, “Hobby for Readers”: a collection of short stories that explore politics and biblical themes.
At five years of age, author Jamie Munos came to the United States. At Thomas A. Dorsey Elementary School, she graduated as valedictorian. At Chicago Discovery Academy High School, she graduated fourth out of the top 10. Upon graduating from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Spanish, with a major in French. She was an exchange student in France. Sometime later, she continued her master’s degree in Spanish and English at Roosevelt University; however, she changed her studies in politics by enrolling at Grand Canyon University.
Munos writes, “Making everything legal is the solution to our complex issues due to the law. Closing jails and prisons are in part a solution to our problems. Laws incriminating those who have weapons under the black market must be abolished. Schools ought not to force their students to show up for class, nor make attendance a demand for kids. Work must be optional as well. Those who want to work may have a job, but those who opt to steal will not be punished. Robbery will not be penalized even though they may be me at risk of getting injured by the homeowner. The homeowner and the thief may not take their case to court because they both have a right to bear arms, even if the guns are from the black market. Women have the right to abort for any kind of reason at any time of their pregnancy. Feminist will be allowed to brutally abuse men; thus, a macho man can use violence against women. Physical violence is not punishable regardless of the grave situation. Those who do not acquire high education may be allowed to live in the same town as those who are highly educated.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jamie Munos’s mesmerizing tale entertains readers as they explore each story.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "Hobby for Readers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
