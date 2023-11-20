Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Relativity Acquisition Corp.
Alternative Liquidity Capital is offering to purchase up to 153,295 Class A Common Shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. The Company’s Shares have been halted from trading since January 2023 and this Offer provides an opportunity for investors to get cash for their investment.
Minnetonka, MN, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Purchaser”), today announced an offer to purchase up to 153,295 Class A Common Shares (the “Shares”), of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”).
The Company’s Shares have been halted from trading since January 2023. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment.
This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Company. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, and the Transfer Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net and clicking "Offers" or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
