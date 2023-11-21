P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Member Marcie Manfredonia Featured on Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” Tonight
Manhasset, NY, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) member Marcie Manfredonia, owner of Nationwide Maintenance, Custom Candle Co., and CBD Live Natural will appear on Bravo’s hit show, “Below Deck Mediterranean” tonight.
P.O.W.E.R. is a women’s empowerment/networking organization that publishes a magazine and website featuring women professionals in over 100 different industries including celebrities and everyday hard-working women.
Below Deck Mediterranean is an American reality TV series set upon a yacht that follows the drama that ensues amongst Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew members as they sail the high seas. Manfredonia will appear with P.O.W.E.R.’s Founder Tonia DeCosimo, who is the primary guest on this week’s episode.
Much like Captain Sandy, Manfredonia has broken the glass-ceiling in a male-dominated profession as the head of her family–owned business, National Maintenance, which began as an exterior cleaning company. Over 25 years later, Nationwide Maintenance has grown into a full-service maintenance and general contracting company, servicing the tri-state area with over 30 full-time employees, dispatching out of multiple locations for some of the largest names in the commercial and retail industry. Manfredonia has also proven herself as a true entrepreneur with her other family business endeavors. Custom Candle Company, a specialty gift shop that offers candles and unique items, with locations in White Plains and Bedford Hills, NY. It has been a Best of Winchester Winner for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. CBD Live Natural is her latest family-owned company providing natural products for clients who are looking for alternative treatments rather than prescription medicine.
“It was so exciting to share this once in a lifetime experience with Marcie and all the other incredibly talented women of P.O.W.E.R. and the amazing crew of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’” said DeCosimo. “We are all excited to tune in tonight to watch the episode. I am sure there will be a lot of laughs!”
For more information about P.O.W.E.R. Magazine or joining P.O.W.E.R., visit www.powerwoe.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
