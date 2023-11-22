"Reading My Mind" by Mary Reid to Launch December 2023 from Publish Your Purpose

In "Reading My Mind: Diving into the Life and Personal Journals of a College Student," Mary Reid shares a candid journey through her college years. This memoir, blending journal excerpts with reflective insights, explores diverse aspects of young adulthood, from diving meets to academic challenges. Reid’s narrative, filled with wisdom and honesty, offers guidance and reassurance for those navigating similar life stages. Her book is a compelling read for students and graduates alike.