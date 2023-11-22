"Reading My Mind" by Mary Reid to Launch December 2023 from Publish Your Purpose
In "Reading My Mind: Diving into the Life and Personal Journals of a College Student," Mary Reid shares a candid journey through her college years. This memoir, blending journal excerpts with reflective insights, explores diverse aspects of young adulthood, from diving meets to academic challenges. Reid’s narrative, filled with wisdom and honesty, offers guidance and reassurance for those navigating similar life stages. Her book is a compelling read for students and graduates alike.
Hartford, CT, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Reid will launch her first book, Reading My Mind, Diving into the Life and Personal Journals of a College Student (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-078-3, 979-8-88797-079-0).
Mary Reid, a history and music scholar turned paralegal, invites readers into the heart of her college experience in "Reading My Mind: Diving into the Life and Personal Journals of a College Student." This candid memoir, composed of intimate journal entries and thoughtful retrospection, offers a rare and honest glimpse into the everyday highs and lows of college life.
Spanning the spectrum from exhilarating diving meets and lively parties to the trials of relationships and academic pressures, Reid's book is a vivid portrayal of the young adult experience. Her narrative captures the essence of college life – a complex mix of discovery, uncertainty, and profound growth.
"Reading My Mind" stands out with its unique blend of past reflections and present insights. Reid revisits her collegiate years with the wisdom of hindsight, offering guidance on finding balance, the value of moderation, and the importance of authentic living. Her experiences serve as a powerful reminder that life's challenges are not just obstacles, but stepping stones to personal development.
Mary Reid comments, "My college journals were a hidden treasure trove of memories and lessons. In sharing them, I hope to provide guidance and reassurance to those on the brink of their own college adventures and remind others of the pivotal experiences that shape us."
The book is particularly relevant for late teens preparing for college, recent graduates reminiscing about their experiences, and anyone interested in navigating life's challenges with grace and resilience.
Get your copy of Reading My Mind at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/reading-my-mind-diving-into-the-life-and-personal-journals-of-a-college-student/
Mary Reid's eclectic journey from a college student exploring history and music to a high-flying diver and eventually a law school student adds a rich dimension to her writing. Her current role as a paralegal in Chicago reflects her continual pursuit of knowledge and growth. The discovery of her college journals led her to pen this book, aiming to ease the transition for new college students. Mary's passion for music, family, and fitness echoes throughout her life and work. She resides in Chicago with her family and two beloved rescue dogs.
"Reading My Mind: Diving into the Life and Personal Journals of a College Student" is not just a book; it's an experience that resonates with the joys, pains, and revelations of growing up. Available now at bookstores and online retailers.
You can learn more about Mary at her website at https://mary-reid.com/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: December 6th, 2023, 230 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-079-0
$34.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-078-3
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-080-6
