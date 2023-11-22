SciCord Informatics Platform R3.0 Boron Release
SciCord is proud to announce a new release of its Cloud-based Laboratory Informatics Platform.
Raleigh, NC, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With the R3.0 (Boron) update, SciCord has taken steps to improve the functionality, compliance, and ease-of-use of the product. This release represents SciCord's continued commitment to improve the experiences of Clients who use SciCord technologies.
Highlights:
SciCord Platform General Improvements
Improved the LIMS capabilities with the introduction of fully customizable generic Objects types, which will allow customers to tailor the platform to their internal workflow and processes with more ease.
Improved the search functionality, with the implementation of full text indexing of Documents, Data Files and Attachments.
Extended the Report Server capabilities, introducing additional capabilities at disposal for the Report Developers.
Backend has been modernized to adopt latest Microsoft Net Core framework, allowing better overall performance of the system.
SciCord Portal
Updated for more modern look & feel. New Layout has been optimized for multiple platforms: computer web-browser, tablets and mobile phones.
Most "Object" related tasks (inventory tracking, review, scheduling, etc.) can now be performed online from customer's phones or other web capable device.
Introduced various enhancements to the Administration panel and system configuration.
SciCord Client
Introduced a shared directory system which allows customers to manage data and entities in an "Explorer-like" hierarchical view.
Improved the Document Editor, including better support dynamic charting operations and general text format operations.
As is the case for all GA releases, R3.0 has a complete supporting documentation package and is suitable for GxP environments.
Contact
SciCordContact
Adam Troxell
(919) 830-9153
https://scicord.com
