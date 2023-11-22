Future Horizons Releases "How to Be a Brain Executive: And Get Sensory Sharp!"
Arlington, TX, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- How to Be a Brain Executive: And Get Sensory Sharp! is an innovative workbook for children, ages nine through twelve, designed to support the understanding and management of sensory patterns. This book empowers young readers and their families, through the use of engaging concepts and child-friendly language, to apply the neuroscience of sensory modulation to increase self-understanding and to make functional changes that support engagement and well-being.
Key Features: presents neuroscience of sensory modulation in a manner that is comprehensible and applicable for the young reader; language that is engaging and entertaining; innovative concepts such as a “brain security team” to describe complex neural concepts.
Kathryn Hamlin-Pacheco, M.S., OTR/L, is an occupational therapist, former
teacher, and founder of the Brain Executive Program. She has combined her clinical
knowledge with her experience as an educator to create this program, aimed at
empowering children and their families through everyday neuroscience to be the
power-holders and change-makers in their own lives.
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
