Private Practice Finds New Hope with Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting
LeRoy, NY, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management is bringing private practice back for doctors across the country. The consulting firm provides a comprehensive solution to help physicians open and operate successful private practices.
After years of declining private practice numbers, Cornerstone aims to revive this model of care. The company currently has a presence in 17 states, managing all aspects of private practice operations. This allows doctors to focus on patient care rather than administrative burdens.
"We believe private practice provides the best care experience for both doctors and patients," said Melissa (Missy) Starowitz, Owner of Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting. "Our goal is to make private practice a viable and rewarding choice once again."
In 2023 alone, Cornerstone supported numerous new practice openings. The company has an ambitious expansion plan for 2024, with many more private practices in the pipeline across several new states.
"The response from doctors has been tremendous," Starowitz said. "We provide everything needed to run an independent practice, from finding office space to hiring staff to managing billing. Doctors can finally practice medicine on their terms."
Cornerstone's unique model offers hope for the future of private practice in America. As the company empowers more physicians to open their own clinics, it's bringing personalized care back to communities nationwide.
About Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting is a physician-centric company with the experience, expertise, and resources to assist physicians in many aspects of their professional lives. They offer an array of services for individual physicians or entire practices including marketing and branding needs, sustainable organizational change, and opening new practices. For more information, visit their website at cornerstonehealthcareconsulting.com.
Contact
Cornerstone: Melissa (Missy) Starowitz
mstarowitz@cm-hi.com
585.409.7624
