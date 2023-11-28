Amber Goldhammer: Live Painting

Artspace Warehouse is thrilled to announce Amber Goldhammer: Live Painting, an exclusive afternoon of art and dialogue. Renowned for her vibrant paintings with a street-art edge, Amber Goldhammer invites art enthusiasts and the community to witness the creation of art in real time. Join them December 10, 2:00 - 4:00 PM, this event is free for all to attend.