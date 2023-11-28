Amber Goldhammer: Live Painting
Artspace Warehouse is thrilled to announce Amber Goldhammer: Live Painting, an exclusive afternoon of art and dialogue. Renowned for her vibrant paintings with a street-art edge, Amber Goldhammer invites art enthusiasts and the community to witness the creation of art in real time. Join them December 10, 2:00 - 4:00 PM, this event is free for all to attend.
Los Angeles, CA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amber Goldhammer's artistic journey, starting with pigments, powders, and waxes, has evolved into a captivating exploration of mixed mediums and processes. At the core of her work are the emotions of love and joy, expressed through the "I Love You" message, aiming to resonate with a diverse audience.
Witness the artist's distinctive style characterized by bold colors, sweeping gestures, and positive messages of love and hope in a graffiti-style script. Attendees will experience the creation of art as Goldhammer builds and layers colors organically, letting the process guide the outcome.
Beyond the live painting, engage with Goldhammer herself. She will answer questions, sign and customize artwork, and take selfies with attendees, providing a unique opportunity for personal interaction.
Internationally collected, Goldhammer's ongoing exhibitions span galleries in the United States and Switzerland. Her global success is highlighted by features at major international art fairs and appearances on TV series like "Million Dollar Listing," "Being Mary Jane," "The Catch," and Netflix's "G.L.O.W."
Goldhammer's artworks, sought after by renowned collectors and celebrities including Graeme Hart, Allison Scarinzi, Joanna Noëlle Levesque (JoJo), Katie Lowes, Kevin Hart, and Peter Dodd, underscore her significant impact in the art world.
Join them for an unforgettable afternoon of art, creativity, and connection at Artspace Warehouse. Immerse yourself in the world of Amber Goldhammer's live painting and seize the opportunity to engage with this visionary artist.
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
