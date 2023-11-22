Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa Offers Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package for Outside Guests
Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa, a five-star beachfront resort located in Cam Ranh Bay, is pleased to announce the launch of its Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package for outside guests who want to enjoy the resort's water park and private beach.
Khanh Hoa, Vietnam, Vietnam, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package is a special offer that allows outside guests to access the resort's water park and private beach from 9:00 to 11:30 and from 15:30 to 17:30. The water park features a variety of slides, pools, and attractions for all ages, such as the Lazy River, the Kids Zone, and so on. The private beach offers a pristine and peaceful setting for sunbathing, swimming, and relaxing.
The Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package also includes some discount on A la carte menu which offers a selection of delicious dishes and drinks. Guests can choose from the Asian and Western delights or the Vegetarian items.
The Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package is priced at VND 290,000 net per adult and VND 145,000 net per child (6-11 years old). The package is valid until further notice, and is subject to changes, availability, and weather conditions. Guests are required to make a reservation directly in advance by calling the resort or emailing to them.
Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa is a luxury resort that offers a range of facilities and services for guests, such as spacious and elegant rooms, bungalows, suites, and villas, a spa and wellness center, a fitness center, a tennis court, a kids club, and a variety of dining options. The resort is also an ideal venue for weddings, events, and meetings, with several spacious function rooms.
For more information about Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa and the Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package, please visit the resort's website or follow its Facebook page.
Trong Do
(+84) 908435544
rivieraresortspa.com/
