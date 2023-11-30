A-Team Group Announces Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023
London, United Kingdom, November 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023. The awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe.
This year’s awards included more than 30 categories of data management solutions and services ranging from Best Data Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics to Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform, Best Standards Solution for Data Management, Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution, Best Corporate Actions Data Provider, Best Proposition for AI and Machine Learning, Best European Consultancy in Data Management, and more.
An Editor's Recognition Award for European Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was given to Niresh Rajah, Group Chief Data Officer at Danske Bank.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023, to our Data Management Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.
Best European Consultancy in Data Management - Capco
Best Data Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - Opensee
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - SmartStream Technologies
Best Corporate Actions Processing Solution - S&P Gobal Market Intelligence
Editor's Recognition Award for European Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Niresh Rajah, Group Chief Data Officer, Danske Bank
Best Standards Solution for Data Management - Association of National Numbering Agencies
Best KYC Data Solution - Diligencia
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - Duco
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data International
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - FundGuard
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Rimes
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - S&P Gobal Market Intelligence
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - SIX
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - Xceptor
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company
Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning - smartKYC
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - Alveo
Best Index Data Provider - MSCI
Best Data Management Initiative for ESG - Snowflake
Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Datactics
Best Data Governance Solution - Monte Carlo
Best Data Lineage Solution - Rocket Software
Best Data Analytics Provider - Propellant.digital
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Cedar Rose
Best Data Visualisation Provider - Jacobi
Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Solidatus
Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - BlackSwan Technologies
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - Precisely
Best Data Science Solution - BMLL Technologies
Most Innovative European Data Management Provider - Arcesium
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, TradingTech and ESG here: https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/ or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
