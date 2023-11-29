Michael Stivers’s Book "Taught a Lesson" is a Captivating True Story of the Author's Experiences as a Teacher at Boulder Elementary After a Life Altering Medical Episode
Culver City, CA, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Stivers, a former educator of almost forty years, has completed his most recent book, “Taught a Lesson”: a powerful memoir that documents the author’s time teaching at Boulder Elementary following decades of being an educator after losing the use of his left arm.
Across his career, author Michael Stivers taught in a variety of positions, including Head Start, preschool, special education, adult education, guitar, and elementary school. Along with his teaching responsibilities, Stivers was also a mentor teacher and helped new teachers in their first years of teaching. Currently, the author and his wife Sandy live in Culver City, California.
Michael Stivers was a kindergarten teacher in a school of children with very few behavior problems. Then he lost most of the use of his left arm. He could not drive to his school without fear of an accident, so he searched for a neighboring school.
The school he found was close to his home. The number of challenging students was much greater. To meet those challenges, Michael would have to draw on his decades of teaching elementary, preschool, and special education students.
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Stivers’s book is a heartfelt account of how the author overcame his personal struggles to continue doing what he loves in educating and guiding his students. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Stivers weaves a powerful story on the impact that teachers and students can have on each other's lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Taught a Lesson” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
