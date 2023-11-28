Thomas Coletto, a BIM/VDC Leader in Water Treatment and Semiconductor Facilities, Visits Autodesk University on His 10th Anniversary in the Industry

Coletto participated in Autodesk University 2023. This convention was held November 13-15 in Las Vegas and is the premier conference for AEC, manufacturing, media, and construction industries. This was a milestone for Coletto, as he celebrated his tenth anniversary in the construction industry. He marked the occasion by attending the Autodesk University event, where he was promotion to an executive of business development for his private construction company.