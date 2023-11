Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Layers: Based on a True Story," by Siobhan Mcloughlan

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About LayersAs the Boeing 737 hit the tarmac, Rebecca knew soon she’d be back "home" in Glenorch. A far cry from the city she’d just left, with nothing but a suitcase to show her value, she comforted, knowing her three most important assets were by her side. Determined to rebuild her life, fate brings Jacob in. A world apart from hers, it draws her in.But did she have any idea his world would allow memories of her childhood to seep through. Memories she’d tried so desperately to bury and forget.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (154 pages)Dimensions: 13.9 x 1.0 x 21.5 cmISBN-13 9781800946705Kindle eBook ASIN B0CND68255Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LAYERSPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002