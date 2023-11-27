Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Layers: Based on a True Story," by Siobhan Mcloughlan
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Layers
As the Boeing 737 hit the tarmac, Rebecca knew soon she’d be back "home" in Glenorch. A far cry from the city she’d just left, with nothing but a suitcase to show her value, she comforted, knowing her three most important assets were by her side. Determined to rebuild her life, fate brings Jacob in. A world apart from hers, it draws her in.
But did she have any idea his world would allow memories of her childhood to seep through. Memories she’d tried so desperately to bury and forget.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (154 pages)
Dimensions: 13.9 x 1.0 x 21.5 cm
ISBN-13 9781800946705
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CND68255
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LAYERS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
As the Boeing 737 hit the tarmac, Rebecca knew soon she’d be back "home" in Glenorch. A far cry from the city she’d just left, with nothing but a suitcase to show her value, she comforted, knowing her three most important assets were by her side. Determined to rebuild her life, fate brings Jacob in. A world apart from hers, it draws her in.
But did she have any idea his world would allow memories of her childhood to seep through. Memories she’d tried so desperately to bury and forget.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (154 pages)
Dimensions: 13.9 x 1.0 x 21.5 cm
ISBN-13 9781800946705
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CND68255
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LAYERS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories