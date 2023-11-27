Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Football Matters In The Capital: A Journey Through a Season of London Non-League Football," by Martin Cooper
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Football Matters In The Capital: A journey through a season of London non-league football
Getting away from the English Premier League and its mass coverage, Martin Cooper delves into the lesser-known world of London non-league football. During a season-long journey, he visits stadiums large and small, meets dedicated supporters and staff, and samples the unique atmosphere this level of football can generate.
Greater London has more non-league football clubs than any other city in the UK. They may slip under radar for many people, but nonetheless they survive, and in most cases, even thrive, while competing for spectators alongside London’s elite teams.
In 12 chapters, reporting on a dozen games throughout the 2022-23 season, Football Matters in the Capital explores a world that has something for everyone. Whether you enjoy chips, souvlaki or Jamaican patties, while watching the game, or just a traditional pint of beer, you will be catered for.
Boisterous and partisan crowds, in noisy and historic stadia, watching football at an affordable price, make this level of the nation’s favourite sport a gem that every supporter should experience.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (184 pages) ISBN-13 9781800946057 and 9781800946316
Hardback (184 pages) ISBN-13 9781800946309 and 9781800946330
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CGLY7RCY
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/FMITC
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Martin Cooper is journalist who lives in Kent. He previously wrote Football Matters – A journey through a unique season of Kent non-league football (ISBN 9781800940024 and 9781800940222), which covered the 2019-20 season that was prematurely halted due the Covid-19 pandemic.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
