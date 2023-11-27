Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Lucy Prays to God: Praying to God Everyday in Different Ways," by Atare Agbon
Lucy Prays to God is intended as an inspirational book for children to learn the various ways to expresses themselves in prayer to God each day of the week.
They will learn that prayer is one of the ways to relate to the heavenly father who loves everyone so much and wants to develop relationships.
Fully illustrated and with simple, repetitive text, it is suitable for children aged 2-5 years.
Lucy Prays to God is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 31 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946699
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CNDDYHQZ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LPTG
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
