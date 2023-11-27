Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Man Becomes God: 13 Remnants of Self-Mastery," by R. Jay Williams
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Man Becomes God: 13 Remnants of Self-Mastery," by R. Jay Williams.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Man Becomes God: 13 Remnants of Self-Mastery
In the boundless realm of human potential lies an untapped reservoir of extraordinary capabilities that each of us harbors. Man Becomes God is a fascinating guide to embracing this innate power, offering a transformative journey towards self-actualization, resilience, and success. Far from being confined by our perceived limitations, this book reveals how we are capable of incredible feats, as demonstrated by historical examples of mental prowess, physical strength, and boundless creativity.
Drawing from philosophical teachings and historical narratives, it weaves a tapestry of ideas that challenges our understanding and motivates us to delve deep into our inner selves. With stories of triumph, scientific insights, and practical guidance, readers are empowered to unlock the superhuman within. Whether it's the strength to defy gravity or the wisdom to transcend ordinary constraints, this odyssey calls on us to become active architects of our destiny and redefine our relationship with the world.
Man Becomes God invites the reader to awaken to the remarkable abilities that lie dormant within.
Man Becomes God is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 214 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946170
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.24 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CHQQV6N3
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MBGOD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
