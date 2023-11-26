Granite Digital to Add 10 New Jobs as It Secures Gold Partnership with Kentico
Cork, Ireland, November 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Granite Digital, the fastest-growing digital agency in Ireland, today announces that it is growing its team in Ireland by 10 people by the end of 2024. It has also been appointed as a Kentico Gold Partner which will provide Granite with an additional €1.2M revenue over the next 12 months. This will enable Granite Digital to reach annual revenues of more than €15 million.
The new roles will be in Software Engineering, Data Science (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), DevOps and Technology Consulting and are being made available across Granite’s offices in Cork, Dublin and Galway. This will grow the team to 150 employees.
Powering over 35,000 websites across 120 countries, Kentico is an award-winning provider of digital experience platforms that enable businesses to drive better outcomes with fewer resources. This new partnership with Kentico will support Granite Digital’s plan to drive customer acquisition and grow its business across Ireland, the US and Europe.
Achieving the Gold Partnership, which signifies expertise in Kentico's technology and dedication to customer success, aligns with Granite Digital's strategic growth. Acquiring 14 digital services businesses, including Continuum, Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne, Apps Made Easy, New York-based LCM 247, and most recently Armour, further establishes Granite as Ireland's largest independent digital agency. Granite Digital's acquisition of Continuum, a Kentico Silver Partner prior to the merger, was crucial in fostering and elevating the Kentico relationship.
This partnership enhances Granite Digital's ability to cater to its expanding customer base across Ireland, Europe, and the US, meeting the rising demand for immersive digital experiences on e-commerce platforms.
As the only Irish headquartered Kentico Gold Partner, Granite Digital customers will benefit from a powerful set of tools, including Microsoft .Net Technologies, digital strategy development, web design, SEO, and content management system (CMS) capabilities powered by Kentico's digital experience platform. Additionally, they will receive timely software updates, technical training, and cutting-edge digital solutions.
Kentico provides businesses with a leading digital experience platform (DXP) that integrates CMS and digital marketing tools and capabilities that empower teams to deliver better customer experiences through multiple channels faster. This powerful combination equips businesses to innovate their digital service offerings, resulting in increased productivity and profitability. This versatile platform caters to a wide range of industries, including, IT, computing, marketing and advertising, and financial services.
Robert Carpenter, Chief Operations Officer at Granite Digital, said: "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our team in Ireland as well as our elevated partnership with Kentico. Achieving the prestigious Gold Partner status is a testament to our team's exceptional capabilities and unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled digital solutions. Together with Kentico, we have strong growth targets in Ireland and internationally, particularly in the United States.
“As the demand for digital services offerings continues to surge, we are determined to scale more companies through transformative digital solutions, propelling our own company’s growth in the process. This invaluable partnership grants us access to the latest software and cutting-edge resources, ensuring our customers always benefit from highly effective digital solutions. With Kentico's innovative digital experience platform, we look forward to driving exceptional business results for both our current and prospective clients."
Dominik Pinter, CEO of Kentico, said: "With an unwavering focus on customer success, a decade of experience working with Kentico, and a skilled mastery of our DXP, Granite Digital stands as a truly deserving Gold Partner. Its impressive track record of delivering forward-thinking and exceptional digital solutions for some of the largest companies, education institutes and government agencies in Ireland, speaks volumes about their capabilities. We are delighted to join forces with such an ambitious company and extend our best wishes for their continued success as they embark on their remarkable scaling journey.”
About Granite Digital
Founded in Cork in 2008, Granite Digital is one of Ireland's leading and most respected digital agencies, celebrated for delivering top-tier, innovative digital solutions. They offer extensive digital services encompassing digital strategy, website design and development, SEO, and PPC management.
About Kentico
Kentico is an award-winning provider of digital experience platforms that enable businesses to drive better outcomes with fewer resources using a hybrid headless approach for multichannel digital experiences. Kentico was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Germany, and Australia. Kentico has more than 500 digital solution partners and powers over 35,000 websites across 120 countries.
