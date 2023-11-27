Sign Up Today: Cross the 2024 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Finish Line with Run Kalamazoo Distance Run Camp
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be held Saturday May 4-5, 2024, returning to its former slot of the first weekend of the month. Run Kalamazoo’s 20-week Distance Run Camp - which provides training for those planning to participate in a spring running or walking event - will start Saturday, December 9, 2023 with a 13-week training camp starting February 3, 2024.
Kalamazoo, MI, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2024 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be held on Saturday, May 4 through Sunday, May 5 next year and will include a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K Run, 5K Walk and the free PNC Kids’ 1K.
The feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with excitement building for the return of the race to the first Sunday in May. Registration for all races is now open online at zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com, with price increases scheduled for Monday, January 1, 2024.
Registration for the Run Kalamazoo Distance Camp–a long-time partnering training program for the Marathon–is also open with more information available at runkalamazoo.org. The comprehensive 20-week training program is tailored for those gearing up for the Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K. This program is perfect for those determined to keep the momentum going through the winter months. The camp is set to kick off on Saturday, December 9, offering participants a great way to get ahead of New Year's resolutions for training and more.
Additionally, a 13-week training run camp will start on Saturday, February 3, 2024, catering to half marathon, 10K, and 5K participants. Both programs offer certified coaches and a team of medical professionals to help new and experienced runners meet their goals safely in a welcoming, inclusive, informational, and nurturing space. The organization will be hosting an information night for both programs on Wednesday, November 29 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel and online.
“I am thrilled and excited to take on this new role as the director of operations with the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon. This event is so well known and anticipated by so many, and I'm happy to be a part of it. I love how the community comes together to promote health and movement for all ages and abilities!” said Alaina Schuld, the Marathon’s newly appointed director of operations.
About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by “Driving a Healthy Community” in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids’ Run; as well as a health expo.
Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.
All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.
Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station and the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can enter the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 82 franchises across 39 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,400 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance. Visit zeigler.com for more information.
The feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with excitement building for the return of the race to the first Sunday in May. Registration for all races is now open online at zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com, with price increases scheduled for Monday, January 1, 2024.
Registration for the Run Kalamazoo Distance Camp–a long-time partnering training program for the Marathon–is also open with more information available at runkalamazoo.org. The comprehensive 20-week training program is tailored for those gearing up for the Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K. This program is perfect for those determined to keep the momentum going through the winter months. The camp is set to kick off on Saturday, December 9, offering participants a great way to get ahead of New Year's resolutions for training and more.
Additionally, a 13-week training run camp will start on Saturday, February 3, 2024, catering to half marathon, 10K, and 5K participants. Both programs offer certified coaches and a team of medical professionals to help new and experienced runners meet their goals safely in a welcoming, inclusive, informational, and nurturing space. The organization will be hosting an information night for both programs on Wednesday, November 29 at the Radisson Plaza Hotel and online.
“I am thrilled and excited to take on this new role as the director of operations with the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon. This event is so well known and anticipated by so many, and I'm happy to be a part of it. I love how the community comes together to promote health and movement for all ages and abilities!” said Alaina Schuld, the Marathon’s newly appointed director of operations.
About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by “Driving a Healthy Community” in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids’ Run; as well as a health expo.
Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.
All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.
Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station and the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can enter the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 82 franchises across 39 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,400 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance. Visit zeigler.com for more information.
Contact
Zeigler Kalamazoo MarathonContact
Francis Mariela
239-273-6976
Zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com
Carrie Drake - director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com
Francis Mariela
239-273-6976
Zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com
Carrie Drake - director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com
Categories