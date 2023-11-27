Sign Up Today: Cross the 2024 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Finish Line with Run Kalamazoo Distance Run Camp

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be held Saturday May 4-5, 2024, returning to its former slot of the first weekend of the month. Run Kalamazoo’s 20-week Distance Run Camp - which provides training for those planning to participate in a spring running or walking event - will start Saturday, December 9, 2023 with a 13-week training camp starting February 3, 2024.