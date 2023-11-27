Global International Indigenous Peace Concert Lead by Anishinaabe Knowledge Keeper Streamed Live for Native American Heritage Day
Rotary International & KNEKT®tv proudly present a Concert & benefit fundraiser for global peace initiatives, along with hours of additional content in conversation with Anishinaabe Knowledge Keeper Okimaa. The Ceremony began in Canada, with Barry Simon taking viewers on a Journey around the globe.
Los Angeles, CA, November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In recognition of Native American Heritage Day, and in collaboration with the United Nations Association of the USA (Southern California Division) and the Rotary Action Group for Peace, this event benefits numerous First Nations, Indigenous and Native Americans, protection of endangered species, as well as includes Tribes and Clans around the world.
The United Nations Association of the USA Southern California Region and the Rotary Action Group for Peace invite the world to view a free concert for peace.
Viewers can enjoy the music live on KNEKT.TV and connect with performances from around the globe. The event streams free and encourages viewers to donate to the causes that are highlighted throughout the event entitled “Concert for Peace, From Harm to Harmony.”
The Event Streamed live on Nov 22 and is available for free on Video on Demand exclusively on the KNEKT®tv Network.
The team includes:
Barry Simon, Creator and Executive Producer
Kent Speakman, Producer, KNEKT.TV
Artists and performances include:
Harmony
written by Michael Gaines and Barry Simon,
performed by Colin Smith, produced by Casey Conrad
video produced by Stephon Litwinczuk
Leokāne Pryor and Jim Kimo West
Suzanne Teng and Gilbert Levy
Shelly Morning Star
Sihasin
The Bearhead Sisters
Martin Espino
Keith Harris of the Black Eyed Peas
His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche
Special thanks to the UNA-USA Southern California Division, (a 501C-3) and
the Rotary Action Group for Peace, a 501C-3) for your support.
The event team Includes:
Barry Simon, Arzu Alpagut, Bettina Hausmann, Dr. Vicki Radel, Alison Sutherland, Sezer Aksoy, LeeAnn Robinson, Roya Saghafi, Soraya Fallah, Tatiana Vozniouk, Oscar Arslanian, Stephon Litwinczuk, Raychel Harvey Jones, and special thanks to Kent Speakman, KNEKT.tv
Contact
KNEKT®tv
Elisabeth Recheis
805-635-8123
www.KNEKT.tv
