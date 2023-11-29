Meet Updated Versions of Delphi DAC, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers with RAD Studio 12 Athens Support and More Improvements
Devart provided a new release of Delphi DAC, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers with support for Embarcadero RAD Studio 12 and more.
Prague, Czech Republic, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the latest update of Delphi Data Access Components and dbExpress Drivers. The key feature of this update is support for RAD Studio 12 Athen, iOS 17, Android 13, macOS Ventura, along with Ubuntu 22 LTS and Windows Server 2023, macOS Sonoma.
The list of the other improvements includes:
- Support for SQL Server 2022;
- AddDateTimeFormat option for the Dump component and the LastInsertId property support for Query components are available in SDAC and UniDAC;
- Support for Oracle 23 in ODAC, UniDAC, and dbExpress for Oracle;
- Support for Maria DB 11 in MyDAC, UniDAC, and dbExpress for MySQL;
- PgDAC, UniDAC, and dbExpress for PostgreSQL support for PostgreSQL 16 and PREPARE/EXECUTE commands;
- UniDAC now supports Mongo DB 6 and 7, empty database names in connections, and improved MSSMS Linked Server compatibility;
- Updated SQLite Engine to 3.42.0 and added support for NexusDB 4.75.01;
- EntityDAC: Integrated Visual Assist in C++Builder IDE for enhanced code completion and navigation. Improved JSON with the new Delphi JSON Wizard.
To learn more about the recent release and download DAC products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-delphi-dac-support-for-rad-studio-12-new-versions-of-sql-server-oracle-mariadb-and-postgresql.html
For EntityDAC visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-in-entitydac-support-for-rad-studio-12-athens-mobile-platforms-expansion-and-more.html
For dbExpress Drivers visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-in-dbexpress-drivers-support-for-rad-studio-12-athens-new-database-versions-support-and-more.html
Delphi Data Access Components allow the development of multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are powerful tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, and SQLite, as well as clouds - Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM, and many others. Moreover, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
