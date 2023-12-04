Elle Brown’s Newly Released "Reseeking Jesus" is an Engaging Discussion of How to Become Reconnected with Christ
“Reseeking Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elle Brown is an empowering message that will aid in anyone’s pursuit of becoming rejuvenated in faith.
New York, NY, December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reseeking Jesus”: a potent reminder that God is always available to those who seek him. “Reseeking Jesus” is the creation of published author, Elle Brown.
Brown shares, “When we find ourselves drifting away from our relationship with Jesus, it can cause fear, anxiety, and a sense of emptiness deep within. We want to get back to the relationship we once had with Jesus, but how do we do that, especially when we know that we have tried and failed many times before? Jesus wants us to meet Him in the middle of our mess. He wants us to come to Him when we are weary, and He wants to walk with us as we reseek Him fervently and intentionally.
“Unsure you can get back there alone? Follow along on this journey with Elle Brown as she offers you some unique and thought-provoking insights and just a few simple steps to get back to the relationship that you crave with Jesus. Reseeking Jesus will help you see yourself in a way that will allow you to change your narrative so you can recultivate a long-lasting relationship with Jesus that you will never want to drift from again.
“Elle will show you how to get through your difficulties using a Christ-centered approach and ultimately trade in your feelings of emptiness, worthlessness, and shame for those of love, peace, and a genuine fulfillment of your soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elle Brown’s new book will uplift and empower readers as they consider the heartwarming guidance within.
Consumers can purchase “Reseeking Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reseeking Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “When we find ourselves drifting away from our relationship with Jesus, it can cause fear, anxiety, and a sense of emptiness deep within. We want to get back to the relationship we once had with Jesus, but how do we do that, especially when we know that we have tried and failed many times before? Jesus wants us to meet Him in the middle of our mess. He wants us to come to Him when we are weary, and He wants to walk with us as we reseek Him fervently and intentionally.
“Unsure you can get back there alone? Follow along on this journey with Elle Brown as she offers you some unique and thought-provoking insights and just a few simple steps to get back to the relationship that you crave with Jesus. Reseeking Jesus will help you see yourself in a way that will allow you to change your narrative so you can recultivate a long-lasting relationship with Jesus that you will never want to drift from again.
“Elle will show you how to get through your difficulties using a Christ-centered approach and ultimately trade in your feelings of emptiness, worthlessness, and shame for those of love, peace, and a genuine fulfillment of your soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elle Brown’s new book will uplift and empower readers as they consider the heartwarming guidance within.
Consumers can purchase “Reseeking Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reseeking Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories