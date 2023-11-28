Kim Barnett, MATS, MHS’s Newly Released "Wounded Healer" is a Powerful Account of a Woman’s Journey to Finding Healing Through God
“Wounded Healer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Barnett, MATS, MHS is a heartfelt message of hope for anyone facing the uphill battle of overcoming significant abuse and breaking the cycle to live in fulfillment through Christ.
Philadelphia, PA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wounded Healer”: a potent look into the author’s most challenging and cherished memories alike. “Wounded Healer” is the creation of published author, Kim Barnett, MATS, MHS, who earned her bachelor’s in Bible degree from Philadelphia Biblical University in 2009. She then went on to earn her master’s degree in human services with marriage and family from Liberty University in 2010. In 2019, Kim will have obtained her master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University.
Kim is married to her high school sweetheart, Reverend Tony Barnett, and they have three daughters: Keyanna Barnett, Tonea Barnett (Wilson), and Destiny Barnett and they have 1 grandson Taj Wilson, Jr.
Barnett shares, “Have you asked the questions, “Why am I here?” “What is my purpose?” “Why God?” “Why so much pain?” “When will this suffering end?” “How can Jesus love me after all I done wrong?” “Why so much rejection?” “Will God forgive me?” “How can I forgive myself?” “Does Jesus really me?”
Follow Kim as she answers these questions throughout her life’s journey.
Kim shares how each painful experience reveals God’s loving healing fingerprints throughout her life’s journey. Barnett shares in hope of encouraging others in their work to heal and grow in all aspects of their lives.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Barnett, MATS, MHS’s new book will motivate readers in their pursuit of healing from past hurts.
Consumers can purchase “Wounded Healer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wounded Healer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Barnett, MATS, MHS’s new book will motivate readers in their pursuit of healing from past hurts.
Consumers can purchase “Wounded Healer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wounded Healer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
