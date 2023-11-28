Margo McAteer’s Newly Released “Bloom Where You Have Been Planted: A Study on the Book of Esther” is a Helpful Resource for ESL Students of the Bible
“Bloom Where You Have Been Planted: A Study on the Book of Esther” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margo McAteer is carefully developed to encourage new believers and bilingual students in understanding the important lessons found within the Book of Esther.
New York, NY, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bloom Where You Have Been Planted: A Study on the Book of Esther”: a helpful study guide for personal or group study. “Bloom Where You Have Been Planted: A Study on the Book of Esther” is the creation of published author, Margo McAteer, a retired nurse who has worked in various positions in Europe, Africa, and Canada. Throughout her life, she enjoys studying God’s Word, the Bible. She is presently leading a small group who are excited to learn English and the Bible.
McAteer shares, “I have been transplanted. I have been moved and you have been transplanted too. From one country to another, from one culture to another, from one language to another, from one place to another. Esther was transplanted to the palace of a very powerful king. This young Jewish girl became queen and was able to save her people. As we look at her story, we can learn how even in the most challenging times, we can bloom where we are planted.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margo McAteer’s new book will bring readers of a multitude of backgrounds a helpful resource for expanding their understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Bloom Where You Have Been Planted: A Study on the Book of Esther” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bloom Where You Have Been Planted: A Study on the Book of Esther,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
