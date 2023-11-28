Charles C. Moore’s Newly Released "The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants" is a Comprehensive Study of Abraham’s Family Tree
“The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles C. Moore is an informative exploration of key scripture that details the complex family connections of key biblical figures.
Bakersfield, CA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants”: a carefully researched and meticulously presented study. “The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants” is the creation of published author, Charles C. Moore, a retired unit supervisor for the division of Adult Parole Operations in Bakersfield, California. A veteran Gospel announcer for the popular radio broadcast Gospel Connection, Charles served faithfully for nineteen years and eleven months as a radio host. Charles was a member of the Gospel Announcers Guild and served on the Hospitality Committee of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Charles graduated from California State College, Bakersfield in 1977 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and a minor in sociology.
Moore shares, “One of the most overlooked subjects in the Bible are the chapters that deal with genealogies.
"There are two accounts of genealogies that give approximate ages of births and deaths in the book of Genesis. Is there some underlining information or remez that God wants to reveal to His believers through this data?
"One of the most intriguing parable Jesus gave his disciples is found in Matthew 13:44. 'Again, the kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and hid; and for joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.'
"Could there be some hidden treasure about the life of Noah or Abraham in those genealogies? Was Noah still alive during the Tower of Babel or the birth of Abram?
"Please get your spiritual shovel and join me in the reading of 'The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants.' There is nothing so exhilarating as unearthing spiritual treasures in God’s Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles C. Moore’s new book will aid students of the bible in their pursuit of deciphering often overlooked scripture.
Consumers can purchase “The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
