Christina A. McDaniel’s Newly Released “From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul” is an Inspiring and Poignant Reflection on Life and Faith
“From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina A. McDaniel is an uplifting message of encouragement to others facing a challenging diagnosis and thankfulness for God’s healing hand.
Cheney, WA, November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul”: a heartwarming message of faith and determination. “From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul” is the creation of published author Christina A. McDaniel, a dedicated wife, mother, and lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest.
McDaniel shares, “Finding herself in a terrifying reality of a cancer diagnosis, Christina found her only hope for guidance and healing would be to fully put her trust in God. As he took control of how her treatment plan would go, he also took control of her mental and spiritual well-being, healing her in ways she never knew she could heal.
“She would use writing to clear her mind of anxiety and try to get much needed rest, but she would ultimately find that through her writing, he was guiding her and teaching her. She knew she would not come out of this the same person she went in, and she used that excitement to motivate her and keep her focused on God’s work in her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina A. McDaniel’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a deeply personal journey through a complex medical diagnosis unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
