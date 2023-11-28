Lola Aforo’s Newly Released "Lupus or Me?: I Choose Me!" Shares One Woman’s Troubled Life in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and Fighting Lupus as an Adult

“Lupus or Me?: I Choose Me!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lola Aforo discusses one woman’s troubled life in West Africa as she struggled with traumatic events that include early marriage, abuse, and female genital mutilation, before eventually discovering that she has Lupus, a life-changing autoimmune disease.